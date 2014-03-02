Cheap$kate: The best FREE events in NYC this week

Art Shay’s photography

The work of Bronx photojournalist Art Shay will be on display for the first time in the city at the Morrison Hotel Gallery. Come peruse the images selected from more than 65 photos of athletes, musicians, presidents and actors, featuring the likes of Frank Sinatra, Muhammad Ali and more. The exhibit opens Friday and runs through March 30. (Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri. & Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., noon-6 p.m., FREE, Morrison Hotel Gallery, 116 Prince St., 212-941-8770, morrisonhotel gallery.com)Discussion

SciCafe: Into the Abyss — New Frontiers in Deep Sea Exploration

Venture under the sea with this latest installment of the SciCafe at the American Museum of Natural History, where museum curator John Sparks and research associate David Gruber will discuss their latest field expedition through reefs, sea depths and underwater volcanoes off the coast of the Solomon Islands. And be sure to check out the 600-pound Exosuit, an atmospheric diving system that lets divers get down to 1,000 feet at surface pressure. (Wednesday, 7 p.m., doors at 6:30 p.m., 21+, FREE with cash bar, American Museum of Natural History, enter at 77th St. and Central Park West, 212-769-5100, amnh.org)