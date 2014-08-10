Cheapskate: The best FREE events in New York City this week

A&E delivers ‘Wahlburgers on Wheels’

Mmmmm, burgers. To celebrate the second season of “Wahlburgers,” A&E is bringing some Wahlberg family New England burger flavor to New York fans with “Wahlburgers on Wheels.” So stop by the Flatiron Pedestrian Plaza Tuesday afternoon and snag your FREE taste (while supplies last) of the “Our Burger” — topped with Paul’s signature wahl sauce, among other tasty additions — and tater tots. (Tuesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., FREE, Flatiron Pedestrian Plaza btwn 23rd and 24th sts., facebook.com/aetv)

Murakami Roundtable

Head over to the Kinokuniya Bookstore Tuesday for a night of Murakami. Murakami specialist Roland Kelts and translator Ted Goossen will discuss the works of Haruki Murakami (such as “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicles”), in honor of the release of the author’s new novel, “Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage.” And creator of “Murakami Music,” Eunbi Kim, will discuss Murakami’s use of music in his work. (Tuesday,6 p.m., FREE, Kinokuniya Bookstore, 1073 Sixth Ave., kinokuniya.com/us)

RiverFlicks Big Hit Wednesdays presents’The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

Join Katniss and Peeta back in the Hunger Games, competing against other former winners of the games, as you take in the second installment of the hit film series this Wednesday evening on the lawn at Pier 63 in Hudson River Park. And, of course, FREE popcorn. Get there early to snag a prime spot for your viewing pleasure. (Wednesday, movies at dusk, around 8:30 p.m., FREE, Hudson River Park, Pier 63 lawn, West St. btwn W. 22nd & W. 24th sts., riverflicks.com)

U.S. Open Food Truck

The U.S. Tennis Association is serving up FREE dishes in a gourmet food truck this week to give fans a taste of the signature flavors of the U.S. Open. Featuring food from celeb chefs David Burke and Richard Sandoval, the truck will make stops at Bryant Park, Madison Square Park and Union Square in anticipation of the two-week event hitting New York at the end of August. (Monday, noon, FREE, Madison Square Park, Madison Ave. btwn E. 23rd & E. 26th sts.; Tuesday, noon, Union Square, E. 14th to E. 17th sts. at Park Avenue South; Wed., 5 p.m., Bryant Park, Fifth to Sixth aves., btwn W. 40th & W. 42nd sts., usopen.org)

‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

Venture into the weird world of Willy Wonka with Tim Burton’s adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Starring Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore and Helena Bonham Carter, this ain’t your parents’ Willy Wonka — but you can make it your kids’. (Wednesday, 8 p.m., FREE, South Street Seaport, Fulton St. at Front St., southstreetseaport.com)