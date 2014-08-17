Cheapskate: The best FREE events this week in New York City

Hudson River Park RiverFlicks presents ‘Wizard of Oz’

We’re off to Hudson River Park to see the wonderful “Wizard of Oz,” because, because, because, because, because — because of the wonderful movie it was. And is. Take the whole family and head on over to the west side for this RiverFlicks screening of the classic flick — the last of the Family Fridays summer series. And, of course, FREE popcorn. (Friday, movie at dusk, around 8:30 p.m., FREE, Hudson River Park, Pier 46, West St. at Charles St., riverflicks.com)

‘Life’s a Picnic at Grand Central’

You may not think of Grand Central Terminal as a lounging, relaxing, picnic-perfect type of place, but it’s time to change your thinking! Stop by the re-imagined Vanderbilt Hall this week and check out the picnic-ready AstroTurf floor, checkered picnic tables and entertainment — including the likes of a “Broadway Hour” and “Off-Broadway Hour,” performances from Big Apple Circus, and musical performances from Music Under New York — and enjoy a lovely indoor picnic (you can bring your own grub or get some from the plethora of vendors at GCT). Visit the website for full details and schedule. (Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-7 p.m., food vendors open 11 a.m.-4 p.m., lunchtime and evening performances, FREE, Grand Central Terminal, Vanderbilt Hall, 89 E. 42nd St., grandcentralterminal.com)

Central Park Conservancy Film Festival celebrates ‘Scenes From Our City’

Head to Central Park this week for the Central Park Conservancy Film Festival, screening flicks that feature the Big Apple prominently, as part of the “Scenes From Our City” series. The film fest kicks off Monday with “Big,” starring Tom Hanks, and who can forget that awesome big piano scene at FAO Schwarz? Bring your own blanket and picnic and enjoy a live DJ pre-screening. (Monday, gates open at 6:30 p.m., DJ 6:30-8 p.m., movies at 8 p.m., FREE, Central Park, Sheep Meadow and 72nd St. Cross Drive, centralparknyc.org)

Celebrate Aviation Day with Black Label Wine Merchants

Throw ’em back in honor of Aviation Day Tuesday. Snag a taste of Black Label’s Aviation cocktail — made with gin, maraschino liqueur, créme de violette and lemon juice — for FREE at the store’s tasting Tuesday. And try the pairing of prosecco and goat cheese. Our mouths are salivating already. (Tuesday, 6-8 p.m., FREE, Black Label Wine Merchants, 111 W. 20th St., 212-229-9463)

‘Monsters University’

Ever wonder what it looks like when monsters go to college? In this prequel to the hit, “Monsters, Inc.,” we get the backstory of how Sully, Mike and the gang met, complete with monster frats, competition and fun for the whole family. Head on over to Crocheron Park in Queens with your own picnic or grab some grub from the food trucks on hand. (Tuesday, 8-10 p.m., FREE, Crocheron Park, 35th Ave. and Cross Island Parkway, Queens, nycgovparks.org)

Meet pro tennis player Agnieszka Radwanska

Get in the U.S. Open spirit with a meet-and-greet with Agnieszka Radwanska. The 25-year-old Polish singles pro will be at the Hour Passion watch boutique, meeting fans. Attendance is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis, so arrive early. (Thursday, 5:30-6:15 p.m., FREE, Hour Passion, 112 W. 34th St., hourpassion.com/en)