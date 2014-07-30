Cheapskate: The best FREE events this weekend in New York City

Jim Starlin signs copies of ‘Thanos: The Infinity Revelation’

Head to the movies tomorrow to check out “Guardians of the Galaxy” — trust us, it’s really good — and then on Saturday, make your way on down to Barnes & Noble Union Square for more background on “Guardians” villain Thanos. Returning to the character he created, comic writer and artist Jim Starlin will be signing copies of his latest Thanos graphic novel, “Thanos: The Infinity Revelation.” (Saturday, 2 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com)

‘The Harder They Come’ presented by Miss Lily’s 7A

Feel like a flick Thursday? Mosey on over to Tompkins Square Park to catch the latest in the Films In Tompkins movie series. The 1972 Jamaican crime film “The Harder They Come” is presented by Miss Lily’s 7A, the new East Village location of Jamaican hot spot Miss Lily’s. Radio Lily will kick things off with a live broadcast from the park around 7 p.m. before the film gets rolling at sundown. And make sure you grab some FREE snacks (lime, strawberry and mango popsicles and bags of jerk caramel corn) from Miss Lily’s 7A before snagging a prime spot on the lawn. (Thursday, gates open at 6 p.m., Radio Lily broadcast at 7 p.m., film at sundown, FREE, Tompkins Square Park, E. Seventh to E. 10th sts., btwn Ave. A & Ave. B., facebook.com/filmsintompkins)