The best FREE events this weekend in New York City

‘West Side Story’ at Habana Outpost

Do you feel pretty? Oh so pretty? Good! Now take that feeling with you to enjoy an evening of the classic flick “West Side Story,” screening at the Habana Outpost in Fort Greene. Set in the 1950s-era Upper West Side of the Big Apple, the film (based on the musical) follows the rivalry between teenage street gangs the Sharks and the Jets. Things get complicated when former Jet Tony falls in love with Maria, the sister of Sharks leader Bernardo. (Sunday, 8 p.m., FREE, Habana Outpost, 757 Fulton St., Fort Greene, 718-858-9500, habanaoutpost.com)

Food

Jarden Home Brands presents International Can-It-Forward Day

It’s in the can! Literally. Head over to the Borough Hall Greenmarket this Saturday for the first annual International Can-It-Forward Day, hosted by “Top Chef” judge and James Beard Award-winning chef Hugh Acheson. Learn how to use Mason jars to pickle, preserve and craft fresh and local ingredients. And if you can’t stop by in person, tune in on the live broadcast on FreshPreserving.com. (Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., FREE, Brooklyn Borough Hall Farmers Market, Court St. & Montague St., freshpreserving.com)