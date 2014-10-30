Cheap$kate: The spookiest FREE events this weekend in New York City

Trick-or-Treating at the Holiday Shops

Now that you’re fully in the Halloween spirit, it’s time for that time-honored tradition of trick-or-treating. Grab the kids and head over to Bryant Park to snag a FREE trick-or-treat bag courtesy of Bank of America, while supplies last. Then meander among the Holiday Shops marked with a Le Carrousel Frog icon to pick up some treats. (Friday, 3-6 p.m., FREE, check in at the Southwest Porch, Bryant Park, W. 40th to W. 42nd sts., btwn Fifth & Sixth aves., bryantpark.org)

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Don your best space-themed outfit and score FREE admission to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum this Friday. (FREE admission good for Friday ONLY for the person wearing the space costume.) The museum welcomes all astronauts, alien invaders, “Star Wars” characters and any other out-of-this-world space-related costumes you can dream up. Anyone else thinking Benny the Astronaut? Complete with classic LEGO spaceship, spaceship spaceship! of course. (Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., FREE, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, 12th Ave. & 46th St., intrepidmuseum.org)