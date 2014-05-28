Chelsea Handler run on E! will end August 29

Chelsea Handler’s official sign-off date has been set.

The late night host of E!’s popular “Chelsea Lately” will end her seven-year run on Aug. 26, it was announced Wednesday.

“I will always look back at my time on E! as most people look back at their time in college. I’m glad I went,” Handler said in a statement.

In the past, however, Handler, who was born in Livingston, N.J., wasn’t so complimentary when it came to network

This spring she referred to E! as “a failure,” and “a sad, sad place to live” on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.

Previously rumored to have been considered as a replacement for David Letterman on CBS’s “The Late Show,” before Stephen Colbert got the gig, CBS has said that they will not be considering her to replace Craig Ferguson when he leaves “The Late Late Show” next year.

“We are very proud of “Chelsea Lately’s’ ” long-running success and the unique space that the series carved out in late night television,” E! President Suzanne Kolb said in a statement.

“Chelsea brought a distinct voice to late night with her acerbic wit and fearless commentary and we look forward to providing fans with a memorable send-off that lives up to that tradition.”

The 39-year-old comedian’s plans for the future remain uncertain.