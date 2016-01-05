Coachella 2016 lineup: Guns N’ Roses reunion, LCD Soundsystem and more

If there was ever a sign that millenials are looking to the past for inspiration, this is it: Guns N’ Roses are one of the headlining bands at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The lineup was announced Monday night. Other headliners include LCD Soundsystem (also reuniting), Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Sia, Major Lazer, Ice Cube, A$AP Rocky and Beach House.

As always, the festival in Indio, California is three days long and repeated two weekends in a row. The dates are April 15-17 and 22-24. Tickets for both weekends go on sale on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement of the GNR reunion, which will be the first time that the founding members will play together in two decades.

“As a #GunsNRoses fanboy im beyond stoked that @axlrose & @Slash are back together again. Thanks @DuffMcKagan.#Coachella FTW! #GnFnR,” wrote @willtobeweird.