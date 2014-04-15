Colbert to be guest on ‘Late Show’ next week

Is this a training day of sorts?

Stephen Colbert next week will sit with David Letterman before taking over the “Late Show” reins from the late-night legend, CBS announced Tuesday.

Colbert, the faux-conservative host of Comedy Central’s “Colbert Report,” was selected last week to replace Letterman following his retirement in 2015 after more than 20 years.

Letterman gave his complete blessing to Colbert, an Emmy and Peabody awards winner.

Conan O’Brien, who was given a late-night show on TBS after getting booted from “The Tonight Show,” also jumped on board, saying Colbert is the right man for the job.

Colbert has signed a five-year contract with CBS which will move into effect as soon at Letterman steps down from the post.