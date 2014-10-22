‘Constantine’: Recommended reading to catch up with the DC Comics character

Want to check out some stories of John Constantine, but you don’t where to start? Here’s a quick guide to some of the Hellblazer’s finest tales:

‘John Constantine, Hellblazer Vol. 1: Original Sins’

By Jamie Delano, Rick Veitch, John Ridgway, Alfredo Alcala and Tom Mandrake

Get to know the British anti-hero by starting at the beginning. This book has the first nine issues, as well as the tie-in issues in “Swamp Thing.” And here’s a little factoid: Constantine was created by “Watchman” scribe Alan Moore, along with artists Stephen R. Bissette and John Totleben, in “The Saga of the Swamp Thing” No. 37 in June 1985.

‘John Constantine, Hellblazer Vol. 5: Dangerous Habits’

By Jamie Delano, Garth Ennis, William Simpson, Sean Phillips, Steve Pugh and Dave McKean

The “Dangerous Habits” story line, penned by Garth Ennis, is considered by many to be the finest Hellblazer story. In the story, Constantine, a longtime smoker, is diagnosed with lung cancer while having to deal with the devil.

‘John Constantine, Hellblazer: Shoot’

By Warren Ellis, Phil Jimenez, Andy Lanning, Darko Macan, Gary Erskine, Jason Aaron and Sean Murphy

There are a variety of intriguing stories in this collection, starting with the powerful title tale, from Warren Ellis, who created the comics that inspired the movies “Red” and “Red 2.” “Shoot” deals with high school shootings just a few months after the deadly shooting at Columbine High School and was originally banned. This book also has a few other smaller stories, including a two-parter about a documentary crew trying to find out what happened to Constantine’s old band.