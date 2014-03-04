‘Dancing With the Stars’ lineup announced

“Dancing with the Stars” has a brand new gang of kinda, sorta famous contestants. The Season 18 cast includes new …

The Season 18 cast includes new york name Sean Avery — who used to play on the Rangers — as well as a few former sitcom favorites: Danica McKellar, better known as Winnie Cooper of “The Wonder Years” fame, and Candance Cameron Bure, who played DJ Tanner on “Full House.”

As usual, a reality star has been thrown into the mix for good measure — this time it’s Nene Leakes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Drew Carey, swimmer Diana Nyad, Billy Dee Williams, singer Cody Simpson and “Big Time Rush” star James Maslow will also be competing when the show premieres on March 17 on ABC.

Athletes Meryl Davis, Charlie White and Amy Purdy round out the list.

Of note: There’s a twist this season when it comes to contestant-professional dancer pairings. At one point during the season, celebs will be forced to switch partners.

The full list of celebritiy contestants:

Candace Cameron Bure

Danica McKellar

Diana Nyad

NeNe Leakes

Cody Simpson

Drew Carey

Meryl Davis

Charlie White

Amy Purdy

Sean Avery

Billy Dee Williams

James Maslow