David Cross’ sold-out Union Hall stint may spark comedy tour

David Cross started the year itching to return to the stage after filming “Arrested Development,” so he set three stand-up dates in Park Slope, walking distance from his home. Three shows quickly turned into more than a dozen, with potential for a full-fledged comedy tour brewing.

“I suppose it’s kind of like a residency. It started like, ‘let’s just do a bunch of shows and see what’s viable,’” the DUMBO-based comedian said.

The Union Hall shows, all titled “Shootin the S—, Seein’ What Sticks,” began as a way for Cross to toss around new material about religion, President Donald Trump, life in Brooklyn and being a dad. Each time he listed a new date, the $12 intimate shows sold out at capacity (around 100 ticket holders) weeks in advance.

“Every show is different. I tell people upfront there’s going to be long stretches when it’s not very funny because I’m just working stuff out . . . I’ll give some bits three or four tries and then I’ll rework it,” he said. “I tape everything, listen to what works and what didn’t.”

Cross said he hopes to use the material he’s bounced off his Union Hall crowds to head out on a full comedy tour — but only if his new TV series “Bliss” isn’t picked up. The tour would be “30 percent political, 20 percent religion and 50 percent dumb, stupid, goofy jokes,” he added.

“If [my show] doesn’t get picked up — I should know in a couple of weeks — then I will rapidly expand and start doing way more and try to get a new hour and a half ready to go by the end of spring, hopefully, to go on tour.”

If that happens, Cross explained he’d move his shows from Union Hall to Littlefield and The Bell House in Gowanus — both venues he’s performed at several times. In March, Cross added another sold-out date at Union Hall (March 16) and set up three new Littlefield shows on March 20, 25 and 29. Tickets for the latter dates are still available.

Cross wrapped up his last comedy run “Making America Great Again” — taped for a special currently on Netflix — at the end of 2016. Billed as “deliriously twisted,” his mockery of Trump and his supporters was met with walkouts in Texas and other southern states.

He’s not seeing that same response from his Brooklyn fans, and while frustrating ticket holders isn’t his goal, it’s something that comes with the gig, he said.

“I mean, I’m quick to point out that I don’t want people to walk out, you know, that’s not my goal, but I’m very used to it because of the nature of what I do,” he explained. “The way I talk about the things can be harsh and people, if they don’t know my politics, are not going to be happy.”

If you don’t have tickets to Cross’ Union Hall shows, keep an eye on officialdavidcross.com for upcoming NYC dates.