Decorated NYPD Detective Ralph Friedman’s Bronx career unfolds in new Discovery series

Discovery Channel is bringing you back to Fort Apache.

Life in the Bronx’s infamously tough 41st precinct during the 1970s and ’80s gets the spotlight in the documentary series “Street Justice: The Bronx,” focusing on the career of former NYPD Det. Ralph Friedman.

The show, which will consist of on-camera interviews with Friedman and re-enactments, premieres on Sept. 19 at 9 p.m.

Friedman is the most decorated detective in the department’s history with 2,000 on-duty arrests, 5,000 additional assists and 219 awards. In his recent book, “Street Warrior,” he details the difficulties and the brotherhood involved in being an NYPD officer in those days.

“I have [a tattoo] across my back, from shoulder blade to shoulder blade, and it sort of sums up my career,” Friedman recently told amNewYork. “It says, ‘The rush was worth the risk.’ My life was always at risk, like any police officer. But the rush was worth it.”

His career came to an end in 1983 when a car accident left him with 23 broken bones, including a pelvis broken in four places and a shattered hip.