Dia Frampton: ‘The Voice’ star hits New York City for ‘The Voice Tour’

Dia Frampton was one half of the indie-rock band Meg & Dia before she landed a contestant spot on an NBC music competition series that debuted in April, 2011.

The show was “The Voice,” which turned out to be a hit. Frampton joined Blake Shelton’s team and ended up as the runner-up.

Frampton took a moment to dish about her experiences on the hit NBC show and also what to expect when she rejoins “The Voice Tour” this summer.

Take me through “The Voice” experience. What was going through your head at the time?

I’d been touring for 10 years just really trying to make it. At that point, we had recorded an album out of pocket and nothing was really happening. My manager called and said “There’s this show, you should go audition for it.” I really thought, I have nothing to lose. I flew out to L.A. to audition and really didn’t know what to expect. I ended up going a lot further than I thought I would. There were so many emotions during that show for me. I was always really anxious, very nervous.

At any point did you guys sense “The Voice” was going to take off like it did?

At the time [I auditioned], they hadn’t picked any of the coaches. It wasn’t like “American Idol” where you knew exactly what it was. And it ended up being this huge thing I never would have anticipated. During the show, I basically kept to myself, day by day. Literally, I got so overwhelmed with everything that was going on.

What was it like singing with Blake?

The highlight [of] the show [for me] was working with Blake. It was really cool because he actually asked me who my favorite artist was and I told him Tom Petty and that’s what he picked. He’s really thoughtful and considerate like that.

What about the upcoming Voice Tour?

I was on the Voice Tour for Season 1 and [the producers] really know how to put on a good show. … I haven’t met the people from the season that just ended, but the previous season everyone was really nice, positive. I think it’s going to be a fun tour. I’ve been touring for 10 years, and I’m on tour right now actually. So I’m a tour veteran.