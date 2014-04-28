DJ E-Z Rock dead at age 46

DJ E-Z Rock, who with Rob Base performed the propulsive and infectious 1988 platinum dance hit “It Takes Two” died …

DJ E-Z Rock, who with Rob Base performed the propulsive and infectious 1988 platinum dance hit “It Takes Two” died on Sunday at the age of 46, according to press reports.

The location, cause and circumstances surrounding the death of the Harlem rapper, whose given name was Rodney (“Skip”) Bryce were not available.

E-Z Rock was best known for “It Takes Two,” which sampled liberally from a funky 1972 James Brown-produced record by Lyn Collins called “Think (About it),” and which in turn was sampled by still more musicians, including Snoop Dogg and Gang Starr.

Tributes and shocked expressions of grief erupted from fans and fellow musicians on social media.

DJ Red Alert, who famously received a call out in “It Takes Two,” posted a photo of E-Z Rock on his Facebook account with the encomium, “WE HAVE LOST OUR VERY OWN FROM HARLEM NYC & THE HIP-HOP CULTURE OUR BROTHER DJ E-Z ROCK (WE CALL SKIP). REST IN PEACE BOSS, MY CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY & FRIENDS OF THE ABRAHAM LINCOLN HOUSES”.

“R.I.P. TO EZ ROCK FROM ROB BASE AND EZ ROCK YOU WILL TRULY BE MISSED” tweeted Biz Markie.

“Prayers up for #DJEZRock family and friends. Rest well ROCK!!!!” Monifah added on Twitter.