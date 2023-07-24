Don’t Pass the Peppa Sauce presents ‘Snow Cone & Brew’ at Bronx Brewery

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

This year’s Schneps Media/Caribbean Life Impact Awards Honoree Jordana Persad and her team “Don’t Pass the Peppa Sauce” invite you to “Snow cone and Brew,” happening Thursday, July 27 at the Bronx Brewery, located at 841 E 135th St.

This free event, happening from 6-10 p.m., will showcase some of the Don’t Pass the Peppa Sauce cast artistry on stage as well as off stage.

It will be a fun filled summer’s night with steelpan performances by cast member Domo. The snows cones will be provided by Island Pops of Brooklyn. Miss Jessie’s Natural Hair Products has graciously provided hair product samples for the attendees. Miss Jessie’s and Island Pops are huge supporters of the Caribbean community and the Don’t Pass the Peppa Sauce team. The Music and vibes will be provided by DJ Andre Nikolas and Heavy Hitter’s DJ FatFingaz and of course a little comedy provided by the cast members.

There will be Caribbean local vendors available on-site including Babette Designs. While you are there make sure and snag a bottle of their pepper sauce as well.

The team at Don’t Pass the Peppa Sauce (DPTPS) is driven by creating and fostering an environment of inclusion and opportunity for Caribbean creatives.

The DPTPS team, primarily a Caribbean Sketch Comedy Show whose theatre residence is at the Tank Theatre located at 312 West 36th St. consist of actors, writers, musicians, and dancers from several Caribbean islands including Trinidad and Tobago, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Barbados, Puerto Rico, Jamaica.

Some of the cast members include Michael Robertson, (“Nico” Film), Ronald Furlow, Swavian Loney (All Island Juices), Lulu Lopez ( New to the City), Ryan O’ Neil ( Rude Boy Dancer), Mariel Grullon (PIT, UCB, Magnet), Christa Beekee (Dancer), Lavern Williams (Kriswick Caribbean Talent ) ) David Rey Martinez (Comedy Central, ABC) Vega Montanez ( The Hurt We Share, Nico), Stephen Simeon (William Esper Studio) Jordana Jason ( The Grio, The God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne tha God ) Kassim Douglas ( Graphic Designer, writer), Khalid Hamid ( CBS news, Dolla Van, BRIC TV) and many more.

“We are so excited for this event at the Bronx Brewery. I have been to the brewery many times and just loved how the Bronx Brewery truly was invested in Community, Creativity, and Inclusivity that I knew DPTPS had to something there,” Persad said.