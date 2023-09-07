Dreamland fashion show at Central Park to set Guinness World Record during New York Fashion Week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

For the first year ever, Dreamland, the biggest runway planned for New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is coming to Central Park this Saturday. The public event is set to break the Guinness World Record for the “Largest Attendance at a Fashion Show” at NYFW.

More than 3,000 tickets have already been sold for the event and will soon reign as the world’s most-attended fashion show. The current record holder is Moscow Fashion Week in 2018, which was attended by 1,012 people. Dreamland has set a goal of 5,000 attendees.

The main stage will feature a full-length fashion show spotlighting fashion created by designer Marco Marco, who is returning to the runway for the first time in five years. Marco Marco is renowned for his redefining the landscape of drag culture and for showcasing outfits that push boundaries and defy norms.

Marco Marco told amNewYork Metro in a statement that his platform has always pushed individuality and diversity to center stage. The designer expressed that the upcoming show will tell a story that’s two decades in the making.

“This weekend is a celebration of every sequin sewn, every boundary pushed, and every life touched,” Marco Marco stated. “I’m thrilled not just to showcase fabric, but to unfold stories, to make the invisible visible. This isn’t just fashion; it’s a movement.”

Headliner Diplo, Blond:ish, and LP Giobbi will be providing music for the show. Attendees will be treated to interactive art installations, pop-up shops, and multi-media artist collaborations.

Dreamland producer Jake Resnicow, known for his work in the LGBTQ+ space, told amNewYork Metro in a statement that the show will bring together an exciting nexus.

“Fashion Week in New York City is more than just clothes,” Resnicow stated. “It’s a vibrant celebration of creativity and innovation that challenges norms and promotes inclusivity.”

Dreamland Fashion Week follows last summer’s Dreamland Pride, the first-ever Pride concert held in Central Park and starring celebrity Paris Hilton. A portion of the proceeds from Dreamland Fashion Week in Central Park will benefit City Parks Foundation.

Guests are encouraged to wear authentic and bold fashion statements, colorful and creative outfits, or simply comfortable and chic attire. The event is meant to promote inclusivity during a week that is otherwise known for its exclusive, industry-only events.

“Dreamland in Central Park embodies this spirit, setting itself apart by being an event open to everyone,” Resnicow said. “We invite all New Yorkers and visitors to immerse themselves in a world of glamour, artistry, and empowerment right in the heart of Central Park.”

Details at a Glance: