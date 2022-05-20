Bloomingdale’s launches Marc Jacobs pop-up with pool party theme just in time for summer

It’s the “Summer of Marc” at Bloomingdale’s this season.

Bloomingdale’s announced the opening of The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Summer of Marc, a new shop curated by Marc Jacobs, at Bloomingdale’s flagship 59th Street location. This new curated collection celebrates all things summer with a special selection of Marc Jacobs fashion as well as pool party-ready essentials, including fashion, accessories, home, beauty and kids items.

“The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s is all about immersing our customers in cultural moments. So, as we thought about the excitement around celebrating this summer, we knew Marc Jacobs would be the perfect designer to bring it to life,” Frank Berman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Bloomingdale’s. “We’re thrilled to partner with Marc Jacobs to transport shoppers to the ultimate pool party, with a special selection of Marc Jacobs collections, exclusive summer essentials, and exciting in-store activations.”

The new shop brings Summer of Marc to life with an immersive pool party installation, taking inspiration from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The Carousel has been transformed into a poolside cabana complete with hot pink walls, pool vinyl flooring and digital water displays, as well as umbrellas, pool floats, lounge chairs and aromatic aquatic scents that make you feel as though you are in a pool party. The Third Avenue windows will match the pool party vibes with lenticular water backgrounds, colorful hanging umbrellas, and a special display of Marc Jacobs’ Terry handbag collection and Carousel pool party essentials.

The Summer of Marc Carousel will include a variety of ready-to-wear fashion by Marc Jacobs, with the styles including bold colors, monogrammed prints, as well as accessories, footwear and fragrances that are summer must-haves. The shop will include some exclusive items in the new Bloomie’s x Solid & Striped and Bloomie’s x Stripe & Stare collaborations, which will only have a limited run.

To celebrate this new launch, Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship store is hosting a Summer of Marc Pool Party event on May 21, allowing shoppers to access special offers and services with Carousel purchases. There will also be activations that customers can interact with throughout the duration of the Carousel.

You can also shop the Summer of Marc collection on Bloomingdales.com. The collection will be available in-store (1000 Third Avenue 59th Street and Lexington Ave.) and online until July 31.