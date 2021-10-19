New pop-up shop inspired by Keith Haring offers pre-made and customizable neon signs

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Home and decor brand Yellowpop has opened its first pop-up shop in SoHo.

The store is fully inspired by pop artist Keith Haring, an artist who has iconic art from the late 80s and became the main muse for co-founders of the store. It opened its doors on Oct. 14 to show its universe of collaboration with Haring.

“We are so excited about this partnership with Yellowpop,” says Gil Vazquez, Acting Director of the Keith Haring Studio. “They did a really great job in curating a collection and translating the work into fun and powerful pieces that pay homage to Keith’s vibrancy and message in a very unique way”.

When you walk inside, all walls of the store are in Haring-style murals that were recreated by NYC-based artist Timothy Goodman. You can come to the store and pick a neon sign you like or even customize your own. Prices for the Keith Haring x Yellowpop collection start at $290.

Everybody can always stop by to get new inspiration, purchase early holidays gifts and even just have a drink.

“Collaborating with the Keith Haring Studio to create this collection has been a dream come true for all of us here at Yellowpop,” said Jeremy Cortial and Ruben Grigri, co-founders of Yellowpop. “Keith’s testament to creating art that’s accessible to all aligns exactly with our brand mission to bring inspiration and creativity into the world.”

The pop-up store is located at 33 Spring Street and is open through the holiday season on Tuesday through Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m.