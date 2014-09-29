‘Chef’, ‘Transformers and other DVD & Blu-ray highlights

‘Chef’

My biggest compliment to Jon Favreau about his completely charming “Chef” is that he fully embodied a chef in my eyes in both skills and persona. At its heart, this movie is a buddy road flick between a man and his kid, as Favreau’s Carl Casper, a celeb chef post-meltdown, tries to rebuild his career, reputation and family through the power of a food truck. With a great supporting cast — starting with John Leguizamo and Emjay Anthony, who plays his son — “Chef” is a real treat. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)

‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’

Mark Wahlberg steps into the blockbuster franchise as Cade Yeager — a name clearly only existing in Hollywood — with transforming robots and such. And, of course, explosions. (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

