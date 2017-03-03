Ed Sheeran to perform secret concert in NYC

The singer will be performing tracks off his new album “Divide.”

Want to see Ed Sheeran in concert? This just might be your chance.

The singer is slated to perform at an undisclosed location in New York City on March 6, SiriusXM announced on Wednesday. A part of the broadcasting company’s “Secret Show” series, the only way into the invitation-only concert is to win.

Fans can enter to score a pair of tickets now at siriusxm.com/edsheeransecretshow. The catch: Only those who have had a SiriusXM account since before Feb. 7 are eligible.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer will be performing tracks off his new album “Divide,” which was released on March 3. If you don’t win your way in, you can still listen to Sheeran’s live performance — which will most likely include “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” — when it airs on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 on March 7.

Previous “Secret Show” performers include Coldplay and Bon Jovi.