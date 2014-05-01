Edie Brickell, Paul Simon release new song after arrest

Police report says she shoved him after he “broke my heart.”

Edie Brickell released a new song featuring her husband, Paul Simon, just days after the couple’s high-profile arrest on disorderly conduct charges.

According to a newly-released police report, Brickell said Simon had done something that “broke her heart” and she confronted him in their home’s music studio, according to the Stamford Advocate.

The report says Simon shoved Brickell and then he called 911 after she shoved him. The report said Simon suffered a “superficial cut to his ear” and Brickell had a “small bruise on her right wrist.”

They appeared before a judge on April 28, 2014, and Brickell told a judge Simon is “not a threat to her.”

Brickell’s new song, titled “Like to Get to Know You,” features the lyrics “you share my heart / You share my kids and my dog / But I swear, I don’t know you at all.” Simon chimes in “And I wouldn’t trade places with any one of them / ‘Cause I’d like to get to know you again.”