‘Family Guy’/ ‘The Simpsons’ crossover gives you the jokes you want to hear

The two long-running Fox animated series, one an institution, one on its way to being so, have long had a (seemingly) adversarial existence a half-hour apart on Sunday nights.

Their long-awaited crossover will be satisfying for those who cry “‘The Simpsons’ aren’t funny” or “‘Family Guy’ is just a ripoff of ‘The Simpsons.'” As fan service, it succeeds in giving you the jokes you want to hear. As a piece of fiction, it tells a story of these two families meeting, showing how they’re both different and the same. And also, you know, long, violent fight scenes, offensive, off-color jokes and, of course, Meg hating.

‘Family Guy’ airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. on Fox/5.