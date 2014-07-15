Femmes Noirs film festival hits Film Forum

There’s another characteristically great repertory series beginning at Film Forum on Friday: Femmes Noirs, a series focused on some of …

There’s another characteristically great repertory series beginning at Film Forum on Friday: Femmes Noirs, a series focused on some of the most memorable, hard-edged female characters in movie history.

These include Lana Turner’s Cora Smith from “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” Joan Crawford as “Mildred Pierce,” the silent star Louise Brooks in “Pandora’s Box,” Rita Hayworth in “Gilda” and Orson Welles’ “The Lady From Shanghai,” and Kathleen Turner starring with William Hurt in “Body Heat.”

Many of the films screen as double features.

Series runs through Aug. 7; Film Forum is at 209 W. Houston St.,

filmforum.org