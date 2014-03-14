Forest Hills Stadium to host Zac Brown Band, full concert series

After too many decades spent living in Flushing Meadows’ shadow, the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills hopes that revisiting its potential as a music venue will finally lead to a comeback.

Home to the U.S. Open and acts including Frank Sinatra and the Beatles in its heyday, the stadium, still undergoing renovations, saw a promising sold-out crowd return last August for a Mumford & Sons show, the first concert to take place there in more than 15 years.

They’ll host a full series of concerts in 2014, starting with the Zac Brown Band on June 21.

Tickets will be sold exclusively at Ticketfly.com at 10 a.m. March 22, and more acts will be announced soon.

There is no parking available at the stadium, but it is located just steps from the E, M, F and R trains, and is easily accessed by the Long Island Rail Road.

“The venue has hosted some of the most important acts in live music history,” says Ticketfly CEO Andrew Dreskin. “I have no doubt that Forest Hills will re-join the ranks of great US concert venues.”