Didn’t win Global Citizen Festival tickets? Watch online

Central Park’s festival grounds will be filled with activists on Saturday, gathering to celebrate the seventh annual Global Citizen Festival.

If you didn’t complete “action journeys” (like tweeting to and calling your local officials to help end global poverty) you won’t be among them. But you’ll still be able to watch online.

This year’s festival, set for Saturday afternoon, will see Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B and Janelle Monáe take to the mainstage as headliners. John Legend is also expected to make an appearance. A Global Citizen YouTube live stream will bring you a front-row seat to all of the performances.

You can check back here starting at 3 p.m. on the day of the fest to watch along.

Global Citizen has arranged two other viewing (and listening) options for those who don’t want to be tied down to their computers, iPhones or tablets.

The entire festival will air live on TV on MSNBC. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with special pre-show talent interviews. The stream will be available at nbcnews.com/globalcitizen and on cable.

On the radio, iHeartRadio subscribers can listen along starting at 4 p.m.

If you’re still looking to purchase tickets, VIP entry is available through resale sites for $139 and up.

The event, hosted by “The Wolverine’s” Hugh Jackman and “Correlli” actress Deborra-Lee Furness, will take place on the Great Lawn at Central Park. This year’s fest is being held with the goals of calling on Congress to resist proposed White House budget cuts, exposing the maternal health crisis and eliminating or reducing the use of cash bail in jurisdictions in New York.