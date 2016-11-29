Grammys set to return to NYC in 2018

Since its inception, it has only been held in NYC a handful of times.

The Grammy Awards are set to return to New York City in 2018, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The move marks a Grammys milestone, as the award show will be celebrating its 60th anniversary. The ceremony has been held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the past 13 years. In 2003, the last time it came to the city, it was held at Madison Square Garden.

“Hosting the 60th anniversary of the Grammys in NYC would be not only a marquee music event, it would provide $200 million in direct and indirect economic benefit to our city,” a statement from the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment said.

Since its inception in 1959, the ceremony has only acknowledged the year’s top performers in NYC a handful of times, at venues including Radio City Music Hall and Gershwin Theatre, formerly Uris Theater.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who encouraged the Recording Academy to bring the show back to the city, is expected to officially announce the news in the coming weeks, the Times reported. The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment is reportedly planning to meet with the academy on Wednesday to “discuss the return of the Grammys.”

The 2017 Grammys, set for the Staples Center, will be hosted by James Corden, the Recording Academy announced earlier this month. The show will air on Feb. 12.