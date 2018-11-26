‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ is the highest-grossing play in Broadway history

Accio sales!

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" set a Broadway record this month for weekly ticket sales for a play, the show reported on Monday.

The two-part play based on a grown-up version of Harry and his friends grossed more than $2.3 million for the week ending Nov. 25, according to the show. The play broke its own record of more than $2.27 million for the week ending June 17, demolishing the previous record of $1.6 million set by 2014’s “All The Way” (starring Bryan Cranston as President Lyndon B. Johnson).

The magical show has won six Tony Awards, including Best Play, and received several accolades in the U.K., where it debuted. Set 19 years after the end of the last book, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," this show focuses on Harry (Jamie Parker) and his youngest son, Albus Severus Potter (Sam Clemmett), who is about to start at the famed Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. At the school, Albus befriends Scorpius Malfoy (Anthony Boyle), the son of his parent’s old foe Draco Malfoy. Many other old "Potter" favorites are here as well, including Hermoine (Noma Dumezweni), Ron (Paul Thornley) and Ginny (Poppy Miller).

A new block of tickets will go on sale on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. starting from $40 per part, according to the show. You can also go to todaytix.com every Friday to enter the lottery for tickets.