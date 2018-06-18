LATEST PAPER
‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ breaks Broadway record

The hit play grossed $2,277,446 in the week following its Tony Awards success.

Poppy Miller and Jamie Parker in Broadway's

Poppy Miller and Jamie Parker in Broadway's "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

By Keira Alexander keira.alexander@amny.com
It appears last week’s Tony Awards have worked some magic on “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s” bottom line.

The play broke its own record for weekly ticket sales for a play on Broadway, grossing $2,277,446 in the week ending June 17. The play had set a record while it was in previews on April 8 with $2,138,859, shattering 2014’s “All The Way” (starring Bryan Cranston as President Lyndon B. Johnson), which held a record of $1,623,495.

On the previous Sunday, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” scored six Tony Awards from 10 nominations, including the award for best play and best direction of a play, awarded to John Tiffany.

How do you score cheap Broadway tickets?

You can win your way into a show for as little as $10 per seat.

The wizarding hit, based on the “Harry Potter” book series by J.K. Rowling, was developed by the author, Tiffany and playwright Jack Thorne.

In addition to its six Tony Awards, the play won nine Laurence Olivier Awards in 2017 for its original production in London’s West End.

