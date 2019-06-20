A free stage adaptation of the Disney musical “Hercules” starring an original “Frozen on Broadway” cast member is heading to The Public Theater at the end of August.

Jelani Alladin, who originated the role of Kristoff in “Frozen,” will play Hercules himself in the musical, which runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8 at The Delacorte Theater.

Tony Award-winner Roger Bart, who provided Hercules’ singing voice in the 1997 Disney film, will play the villainous Hades, while actor James Monroe Iglehart, who won a Tony for his role as the Genie in the original Broadway production of “Aladdin,” will play Hercules’ trainer Phil.

“Spring Awakening” and “The Addams Family” actress Krysta Rodriguez will take on the role of Meg; actor Jeff Hiller will play Hades’ sidekick Panic; and actresses Ramona Keller, Tamika Lawrence and Rema Webb will be muses Thalia, Calliope and Terpsichore, respectively, the theater said in a release.

“Many generations of our Public Works families have embraced Disney musicals as a shared American canon,” Public Works founder Lear deBessonet, who is directing the musical, said in a statement.

“‘Hercules’’ roots in Greek mythology, infused with soulful gospel music, make it a natural extension of Public Works’ radical exploration of humanity through Shakespeare and the classics,” she added.

Public Works is a Public Theater initiative that “seeks to engage the people of New York by making them creators and not just spectators,” the theater’s website notes.

The Public Theater production will feature new songs with music by legendary composer Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, along with six songs from the original Disney film, the theater said.

Information about how to access free tickets to the show will be available on the theater’s website next month.