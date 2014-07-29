‘Herzog: The Collection,’ ‘Twin Peaks: The Entire Mystery’ out now

‘Herzog: The Collection’

Werner Herzog is a unique figure in the world of film: Famed for both his narrative work as well as his documentaries, the German director has turned out numerous powerful narratives and thoughtful nonfiction pieces. This collection brings together 16 of Herzog’s films, including classics like “Fitzcarraldo,” “Aguirre, The Wrath of God” and “Nosferatu The Vampyre” (all of those starring his fiery frequent leading man, Klaus Kinski). The set features commentaries (in both German and English), a pair of documentaries about the director, trailers and more. If you weren’t a fan of Herzog already, this set will make you one. (Blu-ray, $159.99)

‘Twin Peaks: The Entire Mystery’

Relive the mystery of who killed Laura Palmer with this complete collection of the David Lynch series starring Kyle MacLachlan and Michael Ontkean. There’s also a slew of extras here, including 90 minutes of deleted and extended scenes, featurettes and lots more. The picture quality is also improved, so if you’ve been waiting for that “definitive” edition of the series, here you go. (Blu-ray, $134.99)

‘The Other Woman’

A wife teams up with her husband’s mistresses to take him down. Starring Leslie Mann, Cameron Diaz, and Kate Upton. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99)

‘Noah’

Russell Crowe stars as the Biblical figure in this epic retelling of the story of the flood, from director Darren Aronofsky. (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)