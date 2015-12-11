Hillary Clinton on ‘Broad City’ season 3

Oh Hillary, you’re so cool.

The presidential candidate, having already won the support of one top millenial female (Lena Dunham) has now moved on to two more influential TV feminists: the women on “Broad City.”

“On the set of @broadcity season 3 with @abbijacobson, @igalzer and Amy! #yas”, Clinton tweeted.

Broad City also tweeted excitement: “Crying red white & blue tears.Hanging w/kween @HillaryClinton on the set of season 3! #Hillary2016 #AmyPoehlerSelfie”

Season 3 debuts on Feb. 17 on Comedy Central.