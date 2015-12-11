Quantcast
Hillary Clinton on ‘Broad City’ season 3

Georgia Kral
December 11, 2015
Clinton, presidential candidate, tweeted a picture from the set.

Oh Hillary, you’re so cool.

The presidential candidate, having already won the support of one top millenial female (Lena Dunham) has now moved on to two more influential TV feminists: the women on “Broad City.” 

“On the set of @broadcity season 3 with @abbijacobson, @igalzer and Amy! #yas”, Clinton tweeted.

Broad City also tweeted excitement: “Crying red white & blue tears.Hanging w/kween @HillaryClinton on the set of season 3! #Hillary2016 #AmyPoehlerSelfie” 

Season 3 debuts on Feb. 17 on Comedy Central. 

