Humans of New York docuseries to debut on Facebook streaming service The Watch

The Humans of New York will make their streaming debut on Facebook next week.

The social media site announced Thursday that it will launch a documentary series based on the popular photo blog on its new platform, The Watch.

The 12-episode series will be similar to photographer Brandon Stanton’s project, which has been collected in a book, and feature interviews from more than 1,200 subjects who were filmed over the past four years.

“Instead of posting these videos one day at a time, I held onto them so that one day I could combine them into something special,” Stanton wrote in a Facebook post that included a trailer for the show.

Stanton began the Humans of New York project in 2010 and has interviewed more than 10,000 New Yorkers. The first episode will stream next week with new episodes premiering weekly. The exact premiere date wasn’t immediately clear.