Idina Menzel comments on Twitter’s #giveElsaagirlfriend campaign

#giveElsaagirlfriend supporters think the haters should just let it go.

Idina Menzel, seen on the red carpet at Sunday, May 22, 2016’s Billboard Music Awards, gave her take on the Twitter controversy over whether Elsa should have a girlfriend in the “Frozen” sequel. Photo Credit: FDNY via Twitter

Some Twitter users think Elsa should have a girlfriend in the “Frozen” sequel, and all the haters should just let it go.

What does the Snow Queen herself think of #giveElsaagirlfriend? She’s on board, too, or Idina Menzel is, at least.

“I think it’s great,” Menzel told ET at the Billboard Music Awards. “Disney’s just gotta contend with that. I’ll let them figure that out.”

Supporters of the LGBTQ community kickstarted the #giveElsaagirlfriend campaign on Twitter earlier this month.

“#GiveElsaAGirlfriend bc it’s 2016, being LGBT+ shouldn’t be looked down on as ‘abnormal’ and ALL kids should feel loved and needed,” one Twitter user wrote.

When the hashtag started trending, those who weren’t fans of the idea started using #giveElsaaboyfriend and #princecharmingforElsa to fight back.

“Next to a Disney Princess there was always a prince! Why revolutionize?#GiveElsaABoyfriend,” another tweeted.

Will Disney break its traditional princess plotline with Elsa in “Frozen 2”? The sequel doesn’t even have an official release date yet, so you’ll have to wait a while longer to find out.