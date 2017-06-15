Ingrid Michaelson joins ‘Great Comet’; ‘Falsettos’ revival to be screened in theaters

Recording artist Ingrid Michaelson (whose songs include “The Way I Am” and “Girls Chase Boys”) will join the Broadway cast …

Recording artist Ingrid Michaelson (whose songs include “The Way I Am” and “Girls Chase Boys”) will join the Broadway cast of “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” from July 3 to Aug. 15. She’ll play Natasha’s cousin Sonya (played by Brittain Ashford). On the same date, Okieriete Onaodowan (the original Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in “Hamilton”) will take over as Pierre from Josh Groban.

‘Falsettos’ revival to be screened in theaters

The recent revival of William Finn’s eccentric family musical “Falsettos,” which was filmed at the end of its limited run, will be screened in movie theaters nationwide next month. The recording is expected to later be broadcast on PBS as part of its “Live from Lincoln Center” series.

‘Sylvia’ playwright A.R. Gurney dies

Playwright A.R. Gurney, whose body of work includes the 1995 man-meets-dog comedy “Sylvia,” the wistful two-hander “Love Letters” and numerous works, died Tuesday at 86. Many of his works involve Buffalo, his hometown. In the play “The Grand Manner,” he depicted himself as a high school student in 1948 meeting legendary actress Katherine Cornell.

Pasquale to play Booth in ‘Assassins’ at City Center

Steven Pasquale will play John Wilkes Booth in the Encores! Off-Center production of Stephen Sondheim’s dark and controversial musical “Assassins,” which will have a short run at City Center beginning July 12. The cast will also include Steven Boyer, Shuler Hensley and Julie White.

Spotted …

Alec Baldwin and Taran Killam at “Julius Caesar” … Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mark Hamill at “Groundhog Day.”