‘Interstellar’ Oculus Rift an awesome experience

While few — basically none — of us will ever get the chance to experience space flight, New Yorkers can try out a pretty cool simulator at the AMC Lincoln Square theater (1998 Broadway) with the “Interstellar” Oculus Rift experience.

My experience began by sitting in an oversized comfy chair. You put on the Oculus Rift device — which fight easy over my glasses — and a pair of headphones, and soon you’re floating in outer space about the Endurance, the ship from director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, “Interstellar.”

The experience is short, but memorable and completely immersive. You feel like you’re in zero gravity, thanks to the chair’s movements, and I found myself adjusting my arms and legs just to make sure I didn’t hit the walls of this completely computer generated world.

Especially since it’s FREE, it’s worth your time to head uptown to check out this new technology. It runs from Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., first come, first served.