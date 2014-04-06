Jay Leno jokes that he and David Letterman are bound for Broadway

Jay Leno has a second act in mind for his one-time late night rival David Letterman, who has announced he will retire as “Late Show” host in 2015.

“He and I are gonna do ‘The Sunshine Boys’ on Broadway, so we’re very excited about that,” Leno, 63, told “Extra,” referring to the Neil Simon show about two old vaudevillians who have a reunion after years of enmity.

Letterman will turn 67 on April 12.

Asked who should replace Letterman, Leno, pleaded ignorance: “I don’t know, a lot of good people out there.”

While Leno and Letterman reportedly have had a rivalry going back to Leno’s takeover of “The Tonight Show” in 1992, Leno said on his show last year he and Letterman had been in contact and he “still makes me laugh.”