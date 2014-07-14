Quantcast
Jenny McCarthy lands SiriusXM gig

JULIE GORDON
July 14, 2014
McCarthy will cover subjects including sex, dating and marriage.

On to the next gig.

After getting the boot earlier this month from ABC’s “The View,” Jenny McCarthy has landed a new job on SiriusXM.

Starting July 16, McCarthy will host a weekly, limited-run show called “Dirty, Sexy, Funny with Jenny McCarthy,” SiriusXM announced on Monday.

She will delve into topics like parenting, sex, dating and marriage during the hour-long live show. The guest lineup already includes Chelsea Handler and McCarthy’s fiancé Donnie Wahlberg.

“It’s no secret that I love to talk,” McCarthy, 41, said in a statement. “I’m excited to do it on SiriusXM without having to interrupt anyone or keep things clean. You can bet your sweet [expletive] this show will live up to its title.”

McCarthy isn’t the only one out on “The View”: This May, Barbara Walters retired, while co-host Sherri Shepherd got axed like McCarthy, leaving Whoopi Goldberg as the lone woman standing. Rosie O’Donnell, meanwhile, is returning to the show after leaving in 2007.

