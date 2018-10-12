Dashing through the seasons, the lineup for the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball has already arrived.

The annual New York City holiday concert falls right in the middle of the 12-stop tour, hitting Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7.

Tickets for the Z100-hosted show are notoriously hard to come by. So, if you want in without having to pay resale prices, consider trying your luck during the pre-sale, which is open for Capital One cardholders through Oct. 13. Everyone else can jump onto ticketmaster.com at exactly noon on Oct. 15.

This year, the concert will also stream live on CWTV.com and The CW App, starting at 7 p.m.

Who’s performing Z100 Jingle Ball 2018?

Cardi B

Consider yourself lucky: The Bronx-born rapper isn’t performing at all 12 Jingle Ball stops. The new mom is only dropping in for the Nov. 30 Los Angeles concert and MSG’s Dec. 7 stint.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes isn’t bringing his tour to New York City until next summer, so Jingle Ball is your best bet to see the “In My Blood” performer.

Camila Cabello

Just call her a Jingle Ball resident. She’s taken to the stage during the 2015, 2016 and 2017 concerts, though all performances weren’t solo.

Calvin Harris

The Scottish DJ will most likely bring out a few surprise guests during his time onstage. Dua Lipa, perhaps?

Dua Lipa

We predict she’ll take to the stage alongside Calvin Harris to perform “One Kiss,” but after that, the two-time Jingle Ball alum will have our full attention when she belts out “New Rules.”

G-Eazy

The rapper has an October Marquee New York performance ahead of his Jingle Ball set.

Normani

Camila Cabello isn’t the only former Fifth Harmony member on this year’s lineup. The “Love Lies” singer is listed as a “special guest.”

Alessia Cara

Alessia Cara has signed on for five of the 12 Jingle Ball tour dates. If you haven’t heard the newly released “Trust My Lonely,” you’ll want to head over to Spotify before Dec. 7.

Meghan Trainor

The pop artist’s album “Treat Myself” isn’t due out until Jan. 25 but we can hold out hope she’ll give us a holiday preview.

Bazzi

The New York City-born artist who performed ahead of the VMAs at Radio City this summer now has a few hits to pick from for his Jingle Ball set: “Mine,” “Beautiful” and “Myself” are on our shortlist.

Sabrina Carpenter

Chances are Carpenter will “like New York City in the nighttime” a whole lot more after her Jingle Ball set.

Bebe Rexha

Rounding out the NYC performers on the lineup: Brooklyn’s own Bebe Rexha, who most recently released the hit single “I’m a Mess” off her album “Expectations.”