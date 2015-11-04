Joe Jonas, Gigi Hadid split, report says

Two babes are back on the market.

Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas are dunzo after five months as a couple, according to reports.

“It was not a dramatic breakup,” a source told Yahoo Insider. “They both were too busy and are working a lot the next few months. Before they dated, they were already good friends and they will definitely stay friendly. No bad blood there. It was amicable.”

Jonas, 26, and Hadid, 20, only made their couple-debut in May but, from what we hear, preparing for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway is a full-time job and Gigi’s schedule was full to begin with.

The supermodel will be walking in this year’s show for the first time and Jonas tweeted his support for Hadid when the news broke just one week ago.

Meanwhile Jonas, also known as Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend, has been filming a movie with Nikki Reed and working on some musical projects with his new band, DNCE.

Besides Swift, Jonas’s exes include Demi Lovato and Ashley Greene , while Hadid ended things with her ex, Cody Simpson, right before rumors of her relationship with Jonas started to swirl back in May.