Josh Groban to be replaced by Oak Onaodowan in ‘Natasha’

THE SHOW “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”

THE DEAL Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan, the original Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in “Hamilton,” will replace Josh Groban as Pierre in the new musical “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” after Groban leaves the show July 2. Meanwhile, songwriter Dave Malloy (who played Pierre when the show premiered Off-Broadway) is set to reprise the role for 10 performances in May and June.

THE SHOW “Cosi fan tutte”

THE DEAL Kelli O’Hara will take a short break from Broadway to appear in a new staging of Mozart’s comic opera “Cosi fan tutte” at the Metropolitan Opera in March of next year. O’Hara made her Met debut two years ago in the operetta “The Merry Widow.” The upcoming season at the Met will also include new productions of Bellini’s “Norma” with Sondra Radvanovsky and Puccini’s “Tosca” with Jonas Kaufmann and Bryn Terfel.

THE SHOW “Torch Song”

THE DEAL “Torch Song Trilogy,” a touchstone of gay drama by Harvey Fierstein that he originally starred in 35 years ago, will be revived Off-Broadway this fall by Second Stage, with Michael Urie taking on Fierstein’s role as a drag performer. Fierstein has revised the play and it will now be called simply “Torch Song.” The play was made into a 1988 film with Fierstein, Matthew Broderick and Anne Bancroft.

THE SHOW “Twelfth Night”

THE DEAL The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit, which brings free productions of Shakespeare plays to correctional facilities, homeless shelters and other community facilities, will move forward next month with a version of “Twelfth Night” built around the theme of immigration, set in Florida and containing house, Cuban and ’90s music. After a three-week tour that will bring the show to all five boroughs, it will run Off-Broadway beginning April 24. Tickets for the Off-Broadway run will be free and distributed through digital and in-person lotteries; for information, go to publictheater.org