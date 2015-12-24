Kardashian Christmas card features Mason, Penelope, North and Reign

The Kardashian Christmas card has arrived, and there aren’t any Kardashians in it.

The Kardashian-Jenner family kept it simple this year, opting only to feature the family’s kids: 6-year-old Mason Disick, 3-year-old Penelope Disick, 2-year-old North West and 1-year-old Reign Disick.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Saint didn’t make it into the photo — the world’s still anxiously awaiting the first shot of the couple’s second child.

Kim posted the sweet Christmas card online with the message, “All you need is love.”

The Kardashians have long been known for their elaborate Christmas cards, complete with themes and color-coordinated outfits. They’ve even been known to digitally add members of the family who were unable to make it to the Christmas photo shoot.