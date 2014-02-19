Kardashians to sell baby line for girls at Babies”R”Us

It’s official: The Kardashians are having a baby line. Sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé announced yesterday they will launch a …

Sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé announced yesterday they will launch a collection for baby girls up to 24 months, exclusively at Babies”R”Us.

The line, called Kardashian Kids, will feature basics such as onesies and caps, as well as two-piece sets, jackets and dresses, with butterflies, stars and animal prints prevalent. The items will cost between $15 and $30 and will be available in stores and online starting March 15.

Kourtney, who has a son, Mason, 4, and a 19-month-old girl, Penelope, said in a statement she wanted to bring “fashion to the baby world that is affordable.”

Kim, who has an 8-month-old girl, North, added, “The items in this collection are exactly what I have imagined for her.”