Kate Hudson tells Jimmy Fallon she wants to release an album on ‘Tonight Show’

Is her love of music really that shocking?

Kate Hudson might soon be breaking into the music industry.

The “Deepwater Horizon” actress belted out a few verses of En Vogue’s “Hold On” during a “Tonight Show” commercial break on Tuesday and blew everyone away. Hudson and Jimmy Fallon were chatting about their first concert experiences. While it didn’t make it onto the show, a clip of Hudson singing was uploaded to YouTube later that night.

It turns out singing isn’t just something Hudson does in the shower. The actress told Fallon she would actually want to release her own album.

“I’d love to do a record,” she said. “I’ve always been scared of making music … I write music, and it’s super depressing.”

Though Hudson is known best for her film roles and athletic clothing line, Fabletics, her love of music really isn’t that shocking — her dad is musician Bill Hudson. Plus, she shared a clip of herself performing Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” on her Instagram in May.