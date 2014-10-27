Kelly Osbourne remembers Joan Rivers with new tattoo

Kelly Osbourne debuted a white ink bumblebee tattoo on Instagram in memory of friend and “Fashion Police” mentor Joan Rivers. The subtle tattoo sits below a tiny but prominent butterfly tattoo on her collarbone.

To accompany the image of her permanent tribute, she wrote:

“In honor of you @joanrivers …”if you looked at aerodynamics, at science, the bumble bee should not be able to fly. Physically, it was just not anatomically equipped to soar. Yet it did, defying gravity, defying logic. The bee was a creature that defied and beat the odds, a miracle.’ Thank you for being my Miracle @joanrivers. ????“

Osbourne is one of many celebrities publically mourning, following Rivers’ unexpected passing less than two months ago.

“I’m completely heartbroken by the loss of my beloved Joan. Not only was she my boss, she was and will always be my teacher, therapist, closest friend, inspiration and the only grandmother I ever knew,” Osbourne posted on Facebook on Sept. 4.