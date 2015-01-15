Diana Ross to kick off Kings Theatre renaissance, 38 years later

The original “Wonder Theatre” will reclaim its top spot in Brooklyn’s arts scene.

In 1929, Brooklynites looking for respite from the Great Depression flocked to 1027 Flatbush Ave.

There, under the ornate, high ceilings of the Kings Theater, one of Loew’s original “Wonder Theatres,” they could lose themselves in vaudeville and a film.

But, like too many old New York gems, Kings Theater’s high couldn’t last. By the 1950s, the rise of multiplexes and decline of the surrounding neighborhood left the once grand venue in a nose-dive. In 1977, it closed its doors, and became nothing but a giant, deteriorating reminder of better days.

Fast forward to 2015, and the theater, after a $95 million renovation funded by the city, investors and ACE Theatrical Group, has returned to its original splendor and announced its star-studded opening line-up.

Diana Ross will kick things off Feb. 3, followed by Sarah McLachlan and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Now Brooklyn’s largest theater venue, the spot will also host “Disney Live!,” “Annie” and the Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker.”

Tickets are on sale now, and a full schedule is available at kingstheatre.com.