Lady Gaga: The singer and her many unusual wardrobe choices

Lady Gaga is a bona fide pop superstar.

But as famous as she is for her chart-topping hits, she’s equally well known for her over-the-top ensembles.

And while it would be near impossible to review her entire collection of wardrobe choices throughout her career, amNewYork selected a few of her most outrageous fashion moments paired up with her most famous songs.

‘Poker Face’

“Poker Face” became the second consecutive Lady Gaga tune to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 100. The song received three Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year, and took home the gold for Best Dance Recording in 2009. That same year saw Gaga sport her first red latex gown she wore while meeting the Queen of England.

‘Bad Romance’

The first single off the EP “The Fame Monster” extended Gaga’s stranglehold over the pop charts and opened up her closet of outrageous costumes while on tour. One of the most notable appearances came at the 2010 Brit Awards where Gaga sported an iconic “Phantom of the Opera” meets “Bride of Frankenstein” white gown.

‘Born This Way’

During the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga announced the name of her new album and title track by singing the chorus during her acceptance speech. And while the pop sensation’s music might have made headlines, it was the infamous meat dress she wore on the red carpet that sent flashbulbs flying and media heads spinning.

‘Artpop’

Her most recent album release found Lady Gaga stepping up her brigade of out-of-this-world getups, including the “Artpop” release party, which featured Gaga in full astronaut gear.

If you go: Lady Gaga is at Madison Square Garden tuesday at 8 p.m., $40-$90, 4 Penn Plz., 212-465-6073