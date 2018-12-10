‘The Last O.G.’ cookbook finds Tracy Morgan headed to the kitchen

Tracy Morgan is headed to the kitchen.

The comedian, who stars in "The Last O.G.," is releasing a cookbook filled with recipes fit for the street and based on the TBS series.

The former "30 Rock" actor plays Tray, an ex-con who has to adjust to a changed Brooklyn after being released from prison. And the recipe compilation, "THE LAST O.G. COOKBOOK: How to Get Mad Culinary Skills," first reported Monday by Entertainment Weekly, promises the same flair for culinary delights that the comedy does. Think chopped cheese dip and Prison Pad Thai, according to publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

In the show, which co-stars Tiffany Haddish as former girlfriend Shay, Morgan’s character utilizes skills honed in prison by making something out of limited resources — say, dessert loaves made out of Oreos, Reese’s Pieces and pretzels.

“This project is really special to me. I can throw down in the kitchen, so I’m excited to put these recipes in a book packed with soul and bold in-your-face flavors. The most important ingredient is love,” Morgan said in a statement. “I want this book to not only inspire mad culinary skills, but give back to the Brooklyn community where I grew up.”

The cookbook is slated for an April 1 release, timed to the spring debut of the show’s second season.