The show will continue to tape at the Ed Sullivan Theatre.

The host behind the “Late Show” desk may be changing next year, but the background skyline will stay put.

CBS announced Wednesday the talk show will continue to tape at the Ed Sullivan Theatre when Stephen Colbert takes over from David Letterman.

CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves said, “When Dave decides to pass the baton next year, we look forward to welcoming Stephen Colbert … to this storied television theater.”