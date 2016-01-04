Laurie Anderson brings ‘Heart of the Dog’ to Times Square, with dogs welcome

Laurie Anderson’s “Heart of the Dog” is adapted for the billboards.

For three minutes on Monday night in Times Square, see the world through the eyes of a dog.

As part of the Midnight Moment series in Times Square, performance artist Laurie Anderson is screening a clip from her acclaimed film “Heart of a Dog.”

According to a press release, Anderson will be in attendance Monday for the short screening, which will be broadcast on billboards throughout the area. NYPD dogs and their handlers will be joining her.

“Anderson creates a visual song, filled with a wild collage of images. The video changes point of view frequently, shifting from a dog’s eye view to the lens of a surveillance camera to free floating pictures that move through your mind in dreams and memories,” the release explains.

Attendees should arrive at Duffy Square between 46th and 47th streets at 11:30 p.m. Headphones will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and all dogs are welcome.

Anderson sounds excited. According to the release:

“I love Times Square. It’s a dream. Desire, speed, the explosions of color, patterns and energy. What a great way to start the New Year! The ball drops and “Heart of a Dog” leaps onto all those massive screens at three minutes to midnight. Who could have predicted the unraveling dreams of my dog would be magnified up there like this? And sound too!”

The adaptation of her film will be shown in Times Square at 11:57 p.m. every night throughout January.